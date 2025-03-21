NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out inside a warehouse in Northwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Northwest 37th Avenue, near 42nd Street, just before 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters cut through the door to tackle the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are attempting to determine how the fire started.

