PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire caused considerable damage to a home in Pinecrest, Wednesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of fire inside of a garage along Southwest 123rd Terrace and 73rd Street.

Firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the flames and ventilate the structure.

Photos from inside the garage showed every corner destroyed in the aftermath. A bathroom also suffered some damage.

Four people managed to escape the home unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

