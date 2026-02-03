WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - It was double trouble for firefighters as they tried to get the upper hand on two brush fires that erupted in separate parts of South Florida.

7Skyforce hovered above a fire south of Alligator Alley and near U.S. 27 in remote West Broward, Tuesday afternoon.

A Florida Forest Service truck was seen in the area making its way to the scene of the blaze.

Smoke billowed into the air as the sawgrass burned near a service canal. Fortunately, the fire was burning away from the roadway.

According to FFS officials, the fire burned 25 acres and was 95% contained as of early Wednesday afternoon.

7News cameras also captured a grass fire near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area on Tuesday afternoon as they worked to extinguish the flames. After a brief fire fight, officials said they had contained the blaze.

The blaze has burned 40 acres and was 95% contained as of the update from FFS at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters continued to monitor the area for hot spots.

