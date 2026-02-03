WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - It was double trouble for firefighters as they tried to get the upper hand on two brush fires that erupted in separate parts of South Florida.

7Skyforce hovered above a fire south of Alligator Alley and near U.S. 27 in remote West Broward, Tuesday afternoon.

A Florida Forest Service truck was seen in the area making its way to the scene of the blaze.

Smoke billowed into the air as the sawgrass burned near a service canal. Fortunately, the fire was burning away from the roadway.

According to FFS officials, the fire burned 25 acres and was 95% contained as of early Wednesday afternoon.

7News cameras also captured a grass fire near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area on Tuesday afternoon as they worked to extinguish the flames. After a brief fire fight, officials said they had contained the blaze.

The blaze has burned 40 acres and was 95% contained as of the update from FFS at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters continued to monitor the area for hot spots.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox