AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Crews have repaired a gas leak that led to evacuations and traffic tie-ups in Aventura.

The leak took place in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 210th Street, Thursday morning.

The gas company was able to stop the leak.

Evacuations around the area were ordered, but everyone was later allowed to return. There were also temporary road closures.

No one was hurt.

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