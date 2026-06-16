MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An intense battled against two brush fires in West Miami-Dade continued for a second day, triggering an air quality alert in Broward.

Smoke blanketed over West Miami-Dade as a brush fire continues to burn west of the Turnpike in the area of Northwest 137th Avenue and 41st Street.

7News cameras captured smoldering ash falling onto cars in Miramar, showing how far the smoke travels.

The wildfire ignited on Monday afternoon. Crews from the Florida Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have been working tirelessly since then to keep it contained.

“The fire is mostly contained to one area and remains away from any nearby structures. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Air Rescue Unit continues conducting water drops with multiple crews on the ground supporting their containment efforts,” said MDFR Chief Ralph Baena.

At one point, the blaze threatened a nearby Florida Power and Light substation and a county detention center. On Tuesday, deputies were equipped with N95 masks and turned drivers around on Northwest 41st Street.

It’s one of two fires burning near the Turnpike. The Quarry fire has burned 4,050 acres of land and is 30% contained as of 8:00 p.m., Tuesday. The Well fire, which sparked off Northwest 122nd Avenue and 58th Street, has burned 500 acres and is 25% contained.

7Skyforce hovered above the Well fire where heavy plumes of smoke billowed into the air. While there was no intense flames visible, the surrounding areas were surrounded by dense smoke.

While the flames remain isolated from Miami’s densely populated metro area, residents several miles away could see the pillars of smoke and smell the acrid scent in the air.

“Any time you smell it, it means that there’s that small, fine particular matter getting into your lungs,” said Dr. Eric Bassan from the Memorial Healthcare System.

The intense smoke even prompted an air quality alert in parts of Broward County, Tuesday morning.

MDFR officials and medical experts advise people with respiratory issues and those in the affected area to close their doors and windows to stay safe from smoke.

“Don’t forget it’s also hot outside along with this particular matter that’s in the air so your heart is gonna be pumping quite a bit. You’re gonna be breathing more frequently as a result, which puts you even at more risk,” said Bassan.

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