MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent crash at a busy intersection in Miami Gardens caused major traffic tie-ups during the morning rush.

An aerial view of the wreck captured an SUV on its side at the corner of U.S. 441 and Northwest 199th Street, at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Cameras also showed another SUV being placed on a flatbed tow truck, as well as backed up northbound traffic on 441. There are also eastbound and westbound delays approaching the intersection.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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