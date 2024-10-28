MIAMI (WSVN) - A northbound accident on Interstate 95 caused heavy congestion and traffic delays for drivers on Monday morning.

The crash happened in the express lanes on the northbound side near Northwest 95th Street.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer was traveling north and spun out of control, colliding into an SUV and then into a concrete barrier.

Express lanes in both directions were closed for hours as crews worked on repairs.

All lanes have since reopened.

The driver was not hurt.

