CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A community in Coral Gables is suffering from a peacock problem, as neighbors believe the birds are being trapped in a home illegally.

One of the residents, Mable, a self-described animal lover, called 7News because she worried about a peacock trap she discovered in front of a neighbor’s house.

Mable recorded cellphone video of a peacock in a trap.

“A peacock trapped in here,” she is heard saying in the video. “We did call the police, we are reporting this.”

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Mable said this rough treatment needs to stop.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, and I haven’t been able to sleep since Thursday,” she said.

Mable and several other residents said they’re worried about the birds.

“Last Thursday, I see this hideous trap in front of the neighbors,” said Mable.

Neighbors said the trap has been up since Feb. 1, and since then, two peacocks have been caught. 7News cameras captured one of the rapped peacocks on Wednesday morning.

“Animal abuse is the main concern here, because I understand it’s an overpopulation problem, but this is not the way to do it,” said Mable.

City officials with Coral Gables said they set up the peacock traps as a way to relocate the animals that, they say, are considered an invasive species.

A letter sent to the city by a resident said the peacocks are a nuisance since they shriek loudly at all hours of the night, and they attack the resident’s glass doors.

Another picture obtained by 7News shows about a dozen peacocks assembled on the roof of the person’s home.

One resident who was driving by and saw the trapped bird said he is disgusted with the trap.

“They deserve the same rights we do,” said Richard Cortes.

Another resident, Julie Suarez, said it’s time for the peacocks to be moved.

“Everybody has a right to survive but not at the cost of something else. They can’t be like crazy. They are scratching cars, they are costing people money and that’s not right either,” said Suarez.

Still, Mable said, the birds are a part of the city.

“Part of Coral Gables. It’s the colors, it’s the blues, the greens,” she said.

Mable and other residents said there is a better solution for the community’s peacock problem.

“That would be ideal for the peacocks: catch and release, and I’ll do the rescue. I have a lot of people that will volunteer their time to do the rescue,” said Mable. “We’ll take them to be sterilized and bring them back.”

City officials are also pushing back against reports from residents of another peacock that was caught a couple of days ago and had disappeared.

The city said both peacocks that they caught are doing OK, are currently in a facility, and they will be transferred to another area to live.

7News is still waiting for a response back from the City on getting access to see the two peacocks.

