CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Gables Police have arrested a man accused of stealing packages from multiple homes across a residential area, authorities announced.

Officers identified and apprehended 40-year-old Mario Sobalvarro in a coordinated effort involving patrol officers, detectives and the department’s Crime Suppression Team.

According to police, surveillance footage from multiple locations showed a suspect driving up to homes, stealing packages from doorsteps and fleeing the scene. Investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle as a Chevy Equinox with an illuminated Uber rideshare sign on the windshield.

Detectives later spotted a matching vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, confirming that Sobalvarro matched the description of the suspect.

He has since been linked to at least 15 package thefts in Coral Gables.

