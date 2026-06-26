FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Soccer excitement is kicking into high gear as fans prepare for one of the FIFA World Cup’s most anticipated group-stage matches.

Portugal and Colombia are set to face off on Saturday night at Miami Stadium in a battle between two soccer powerhouses, with a top spot in their group on the line.

While kickoff is still a day away, Colombian fans gathered at a team fan zone on Northeast Second Street in Fort Lauderdale next to the Dalmar Hotel, where the Colombian national team is staying.

Fans dressed in bright yellow jerseys filled the area as they waved Colombian flags and enjoyed various food vendors that were stationed at the zone.

Supporters are partying throughout Friday afternoon before they line up outside the hotel to catch a glimpse of the Colombian soccer players around 7 p.m.

“We want to see our soccer players,” said Cata, a colombian fan. “And say, ‘Hey Colombia, it’s our team! We are so proud of our team. We are so happy to be here. We want to see them.”

Earlier in the day, fans watched the team board their bus and head out to an undisclosed location.

“It’s like, I want to cry when the people arrive,” said Kate, a Colombian fan.

Fans said the party is only beginning and the fan zone is expected to remain packed throughout the evening.

The matchup between Portugal and Colombia will take place at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and can be watched on WSVN-7.

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