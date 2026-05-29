NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — A big haul of drugs was seized at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard.

USCG Miami Beach station officials announced the capture of approximately 900 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $6.7 million from a suspected drug smuggling vessel one mile east of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park near Key Biscayne on Sunday.

The suspected smuggler was taken into custody.

Officials said the illicit drugs seized has the potential of killing over 300,000 Americans.

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