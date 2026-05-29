PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane has crashed outside a hospital in Pembroke Pines, injuring the two people on board.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the crash along the 800 block of East Cypress Drive, just north of South Florida State Hospital, just before noon on Friday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna C172P crashed shortly after taking off from North Perry Airport in Florida, at around 11:30 a.m.

The aircraft ended up upside down on in a grassy area.

According to an X post from Pembroke Pines Police, both occupants on board were “conscious and breathing.”

They were transported to an area hospital as trauma alerts. Their conditions are unknown.

No additional injuries have been reported.

Crews are working to contain a fuel leak, but police said traffic in the area “should not be affected.”

The FAA is investigating this crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.







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