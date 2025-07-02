MIAMI (WSVN) - Coast Guard Sector Miami law enforcement officers terminated three illegal charter voyages near the Julia Tuttle Causeway, citing multiple safety violations and federal order breaches, officials said.

The three vessels involved included a 37-foot pontoon, a 20-foot recreational vessel and the Mothership, a 55-foot pontoon.

According to the Coast Guard, the owner of the Mothership had an active Captain of the Port order preventing commercial operations. All three voyages were halted due to violations of federal regulations.

Among the cited violations were failure to comply with an active COTP order, lack of a drug and alcohol program, insufficient personal flotation devices, inadequate fire extinguishers and lifebuoys, absence of properly credentialed mariners, missing vessel registrations and failure to display required placards regarding garbage and oil disposal, the USCG said in a news release.

Violating a COTP order can lead to severe consequences, including civil penalties up to $117,608 per day and criminal charges punishable by up to six years in prison.

Civil fines for illegal passenger-for-hire operations can exceed $69,000.

The Coast Guard advises passengers to verify their captain holds a valid Merchant Mariner Credential and to request a Coast Guard-issued Certificate of Inspection for vessels carrying more than six passengers.

If operators cannot provide proper credentials, passengers should avoid boarding.

