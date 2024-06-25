KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard air and surface crews are intensively searching for 29-year-old Luciano Mercenari, a paddleboarder last seen near Key Biscayne on Monday evening.

Mercenari was reported missing after he did not return from a paddleboarding trip that began at Cape Florida. He was last seen at 5:15 p.m. entering Pines Canal on an aqua and orange paddleboard. He was wearing a light grey, long sleeve rash guard, nearly white in color, and gray sports shorts.

7Skyforce captured Miami-Dade Police air units’ search and rescue efforts near Pines Canal on Tuesday morning as authorities continued their search for this missing man.

The Coast Guard Sector Miami is taking over the search efforts and has issued an urgent appeal to the public for any information regarding Mercenari’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coast Guard at 305-535-4300 immediately.

