MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City and county leaders came together to celebrate a milestone on the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Miami Beach.

Workers have placed the final structural beam on the building, which is connected to the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Officials said it’s designed to attract larger national and international events and strengthen the city’s position as a leading tourism destination.

Both Miami-Dade County and the City of Miami Beach are working together with developers to build the 800 room hotel.

The hotel is set to feature 90,000 feet of meeting and conference space, several restaurants, two pools, and a lounge area.

The building is set to open in 2027.

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