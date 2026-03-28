MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of children with autism got the chance to enjoy an unforgettable experience.

The City of Miami Beach Parks and Recreational Department and the Center of Autism and Related Disabilities teamed up to provide children with the opportunity to work on their swimming skills and learn basic oceanography, meteorology and surfing on Friday.

Some families came from all over to take part in the activity.

“In Latin America, there’s very few opportunities for our kids to be involved in anything like this so the fact that he lives here now, it was just important for us to be here supporting him and this event,” said family member Raul Martinez.

The annual event has been held since 2008.

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