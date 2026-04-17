NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a child to the hospital after a two-car crash sent the driver of an SUV careening into a furniture store in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at Arona Home Essentials, located along and Seventh Avenue, between Northwest 125th and 126th streets, just after 6:15 a.m. on Friday.

A white Audi Q3 and a Dodge Charger were involved in crash, and the force from the impact appeared to send the Audi into the appliance rental business.

The driver of the Charger told 7News that he ended up hitting a pole and a tree following the collision with the SUV.

It’s unclear if the young victim was inside or outside the store at the time. Both of the drivers involved appear to be OK.

7News cameras and 7 Drone Force captured the white Audi Q3 involved all the way inside Arona’s showroom, as well as debris scattered inside and outside the building.

Officials with MDFR said the pediatric patient was transported by private ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Back at the scene, police have cordoned off a portion of Northwest 126th Street and Seventh Avenue, as they continue to investigate.

As of 8 a.m., the Audi remains into the business, but it is expected to be removed soon. The Charger has since been towed from the scene; it was missing its front fender.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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