NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida students got a special lesson for Black History Month from local trailblazers who lived it.

Students at Charles Drew K-8 Center chose Liberty City trailblazers and pioneers to be recognized in a digital mural.

The honorees include Miami-Dade County School Board Member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, County Commissioner Keon Hardemon and Marshall David, the director of the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center.

They were each chosen for their contributions in education, public service, economic development and performing arts.

