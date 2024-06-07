National Donut Day is here, offering sweet deals and freebies at various donut shops across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The annual celebration, observed on the first Friday of June, honors the Salvation Army volunteers who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

Americans consume approximately 10 billion donuts a year, which averages to about 31 donuts per person. On this special day, numerous local shops are providing special offers to celebrate one of the country’s favorite treats.

Krispy Kreme is offering customers a free donut of their choice, valid for non-limited time varieties. Additionally, patrons can purchase a dozen original glazed donuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Other notable deals include:

Dunkin’ : Get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage at participating locations. The bakery franchise is also dropping new limited-edition merchandise for this sweet day. You can check out the products available at shopdunkin.com.

: Get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage at participating locations. The bakery franchise is also dropping new limited-edition merchandise for this sweet day. You can check out the products available at shopdunkin.com. The Salty Donut : Introducing a limited-edition Blueberry & Passion Fruit donut, available at their Wynwood and South Miami locations. They are also offering 50% off merchandise and raffles for $40 gift cards at both locations.

: Introducing a limited-edition Blueberry & Passion Fruit donut, available at their Wynwood and South Miami locations. They are also offering 50% off merchandise and raffles for $40 gift cards at both locations. Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken : Featuring the new “Flantastic” donut, a glazed yeast donut with real flan in the center, drizzled with caramel and topped with toasted coconut and Mojo mousse.

: Featuring the new “Flantastic” donut, a glazed yeast donut with real flan in the center, drizzled with caramel and topped with toasted coconut and Mojo mousse. Honeybee Doughnuts : The first 50 customers will receive a free strawberries and cream donut with any purchase. Other specials include free brioche churro donuts and the return of their hot chocolate donut.

: The first 50 customers will receive a free strawberries and cream donut with any purchase. Other specials include free brioche churro donuts and the return of their hot chocolate donut. Circle House Coffee : Offering buy-one-get-one-free donuts from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out.

: Offering buy-one-get-one-free donuts from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out. Cumberland Farms : Receive a free donut with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee, fountain drink, or frozen beverage from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

: Receive a free donut with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee, fountain drink, or frozen beverage from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Walmart: Giving away 1.2 million glazed donuts at the bakery section while supplies last.

Be sure to check with local shops for more possible freebies and special offers.

