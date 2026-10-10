Fifteen Miami Carol City players were suspended and the team was barred from postseason play after a brawl between the group and Georgia Grayson High School.

The team returned to the field against Miami Northwestern Senior High on Friday night, which took place in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Supporters wore “Free Carol City” shirts to protest against the disciplinary action.

The principal of Carol City, Bridget McKinney, shared her response to what occurred.

“When our community is faced with challenges, I’m so glad our history is not erased by one chapter,” she said.

Carol City went on to beat Miami Northwestern Senior High 17-6, but the team’s postseason ban remains in place.