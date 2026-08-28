MIAMI (WSVN) - A car came to a crashing stop inside of a beauty salon in Miami.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where authorities could be seen placing traffic cones along the outside of the VN Nails located at 2520 Coral Way.

The vehicle reportedly smashed through the salon’s front windows, coming to a stop after completely entering the property.

It’s unclear what led to the incident.

A company has been contacted to board up the salon’s smashed entrance.

No injuries have been reported.

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