NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade Saturday night left one person dead and two in critical condition.

The incident took place in the area of NW 119 Street and 30th Place in Northwest Miami-Dade near the Miami-Dade College campus.

The accident occurred after the vehicle struck a tree.

According to MDSO officials, MDFR transported a male of unknown age, and an adult male and female to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

However, the adult male succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the incident.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.

