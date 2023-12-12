NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A late-night impact unfolded in Northeast Miami-Dade as a car collided with a house, Monday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) units arrived at the scene just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of 213th Street and Northeast 12th Avenue.

According to MDFR, the collision occurred when a woman making a turn attempted to outpace an oncoming driver. She then lost control of her vehicle which led to the collision.

The impact resulted in exterior wall damage, and concerns arose regarding the structural integrity of the home.

No injuries were reported from the incident, but an exterior wall was reportedly cracked, prompting the need for a thorough examination to determine the extent of the damage.

As a precautionary measure, MDFR called a building inspector to assess the structural safety of the house.

