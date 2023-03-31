MIAMI (WSVN) - A violent attack was caught on camera just outside a high-end high rise in Miami. A man was stabbed multiple times in the hand by a thief who tried to rob him.

The victim put up a fight and held onto his bag. The attacker gave up and took off running.

The stabbing and attempted robbery happened in the valet area at the Art Plaza Tower on 58 NE 14th Street in Miami.

The call for help went out just before 2, Thursday afternoon.

“Male stabbed, 60 Northeast 14th Street,” a dispatcher said over Broadcastify police scanners.

Cellphone video shared with 7News showed a man with a knife repeatedly stabbing a man while trying to take the bag he was carrying.

“That guy sells jewelry, high end watches, somebody was trying to steal from him with a knife, wearing gloves and covering his face,” said a witness.

A woman, who wants to remain anonymous, said this crime is just one of many documented by Art Plaza residents.

She said the parking garage and stairwells are littered with items stolen during vehicle break-ins in the garage.

“Deliveries left at the door are often swiped,” she said.

She also said that this​ crime happened just steps from the building’s entrance, and that it was a road rage encounter.

One of the men involved allegedly had a gun at the ready behind his back.

“We’re actually really scared about the security over here and nothing is really changing,” she said.

She and other residents sent a letter to condo management asking them to do more to keep the building safe.They want extra security and more cameras to try and prevent scary situations like the one that happened Thursday afternoon.

7News has called and emailed the administrative officers of Art Plaza Tower. They have not responded.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

