MIAMI (WSVN) - CAMACOL’s annual food distribution returns to give holiday help to hundreds of families in need at loanDepot Park.

7News cameras captured dozens of cars lined up in front of the ballpark as they waited for the chance to receive the baskets filled with food.

Juanita Alvarez was the first one in line for the distribution.

“I arrived here this morning at 6 a.m. because, like every year, I want to be the first one,” she said. “I’m happy. I’m amazed because every year it’s better and better, even though it’s raining a lot, we’re inside the car!”

Families were grateful for the help, as the drive celebrates its 40th year of distribution.

“I think this is amazing and wonderful and a really good tradition I’m joining in this year”, said Larry Diaz, who was in line as well.

Those in line will receive a bag filled with items such as pork, sides, and desserts.

There will also be a limited pedestrian distribution for 75 families afterwards.

While cars were already lined up in preparation for the event, showing the great need this holiday season, CAMACOL stated that its drive-thru distribution begins on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

