NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is behind bars after, authorities said, he led deputies on a pursuit that would end in a crash in North Miami-Dade.

Omarion Anderson appeared before a judge Friday morning. Detectives believe the 22-year-old could be connected to other crimes.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the agency’s Robbery Intervention Detail attempted to stop a white BMW with dark tints at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

When Anderson appeared to have no interest in stopping, a pursuit ensued.

Deputies said Anderson crashed into an unmarked MDSO unit and kept driving, but then crashed into a silver SUV before slamming into a pole at Northwest 27th Avenue and 95th Street, where the pursuit came to an abrupt end.

Investigators said they found a handgun, an AK-47-style pistol and marijuana inside of the vehicle. They also determined the suspect’s car to be a match to one used in two recent burglaries.

After a trip to the hospital, Anderson and two unknown female passengers were taken into custody.

However, both women were later released without charges.

An innocent woman in the silver SUV that ended flipped on its side is recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Now Anderson is facing a list of charges that include running from police and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

“This is about as dangerous as it gets,” said Miami-Dade Judge Maria Espinosa Dennis.

On top of those charges, deputies said, Anderson was driving with a suspended license with multiple suspensions.

Anderson bonded out of jail after paying a $20,000 bond.

