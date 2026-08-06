MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is accused of committing a creepy crime after breaking into a home while the family slept inside.

According to police, 22-year-old Christopher Olivera snuck into a home in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 47th Terrace on Monday morning.

The victim told officers “her two sons were asleep inside the residence” at the time of the burglary.

She didn’t find out what happened until she came home that night and “discovered her kitchen ransacked and several recently purchased food items were missing from the refrigerator,” according to the arrest report.

Upon checking her surveillance system, she was disturbed to find that a man, Olivera, had waltzed through her home on an apparent mad search for snacks.

Another camera appears to catch Olivera leaving the residence carrying a bag stocked with food stolen from the kitchen.

While the total value of stolen items didn’t amount to that much, the family’s sense of safety was also robbed, leaving them contemplating moving out of the area.

Olivera, who has a long history of legal trouble, initially denied entering the home.

Authorities say they immediately recognized Olivera upon reviewing the surveillance footage.

He was taken into custody just days later.

Olivera has since been charged with burglary and petty theft.

“Bond on count one is $7,500. Count two, $150. Good luck to you, sir,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Investigators said they did not find any signs of forced entry into the home. They believe Olivera managed to get into the house after the family unintentionally left a door unlocked.

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