NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man, identified by North Miami Senior High’s football coach as the team’s quarterback, died after suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim, 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson, was shot sometime after 1 p.m. at 165 Sierra Drive, Tuesday, in North Miami-Dade.

Stevenson’s heartbroken brother, Anthon Samuel, wanted the community to know who he was.

“Mekhi was a great kid [and he was] full of life,” said Samuel.

The gunman is said to have been no stranger to Stevenson.

According to MDPD, the shooter had brought a gun, began messing around with it, and it went off, hitting Stevenson in the chest.

Witnesses in the area told police they saw several people running from the scene on foot, including the gunman.

7News spoke with the Miami-Dade Police Department, and they said Stevenson was shot inside of a home in the North Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Stevenson was said to have died at the scene by the time authorities arrived.

“He was a great brother, a great friend, a great son, a great cousin, a great nephew, and to have my little brother snatched so suddenly, it hurts,” said Samuel. “Just losing a sibling, I wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone.”

Stevenson was only a junior at the high school.

“It stings,” said Gerald Cox, coach, “but in a way, it’s just another young one that, you know, as a coach, don’t really like being in this spot, and this is my third one in the last few months, so it’s not fun. Especially when they have talent, and they do everything you asked them to do.”

Cox was one of the many who gathered outside Stevenson’s home.

After a search of the scene, no weapons were found on or near the victim.

“Yeah, he was my quarterback. He was my star quarterback,” he said. “He took us to the playoffs, good kid, did everything we asked him to do.”

One person has since been detained and is currently being questioned.

“I forgive you,” said Samuel. “I know Mekhi forgives you because of the [type of] kid that he was. To the families and any parties involved, I’m so sad that this happened. Just come forward, do the right thing — say what happened. Regardless of what happened, whether it was a mistake or not, you have to live with your consequences.”

Tuesday evening, the medical examiner removed Stevenson’s body from the neighborhood as detectives continued to investigate the shooting.

“I hear everyone say he was a big football star, but as somebody told me, life is bigger than 100 yards,” said Samuel.

If you have any information on this young man’s death, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.