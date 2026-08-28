MIAMI (WSVN) - A young boy is on the road to recovery following an animal attack overseas.

Beau Brattain, 9, was attack by six dogs while he was on vacation with his family in the Bahamas last month.

He was airlifted to Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami with serious injuries, but since then, his condition has been improving.

In a statement, his family said: “Beau is improving every day, and his positivity and spirit remain strong, but he has a long road ahead and with a number of additional surgeries scheduled.”

The family has created a GoFundMe to cover medical and rehabilitation bills. To donate, click here.

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