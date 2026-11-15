NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 5-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday.

The incident took place at Northwest 60th Street and 21st Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, the shooting began after two men got into a verbal altercation.

The victim was struck by gunfire while inside a nearby vehicle, and was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooter remains on the loose as of Saturday morning.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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