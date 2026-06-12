MIAMI (WSVN) - Jurors watched body camera footage of real estate developer George Pino speaking with a first responder in the aftermath of a deadly 2022 boat crash, as the real estate developer’s trial moved into its fifth day.

After court resumed at around 11 a.m. on Friday, the new bodycam video was shown. The footage shows Pino speaking to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Lt. William Thompson after the Labor Day weekend wreck.

The state called Thompson to the stand as the court listened to Pino speak with Thompson and in his own words describe how the accident happened on the bodycam video.

“And I said, ‘Hey guys, watch out. Hold on, because I’m cutting into the wave, you guys are on the back, being tossed around. ‘They were right on the back and as soon as I said it, I was cutting through the wave and I looked at the wheel, I guess when we were on the waves, the wheel turned a little bit as I was coming back in, and I lost a little control back there. I turned, OK? And it was the – I’m pretty sure it was the left side,” said Pino to Thompson on the bodycam footage.

Pino explained to Thompson that he was concerned for two girls who were sitting on the back of his boat and that, when he turned around, a wave came, and that’s how the accident happened, in his words.

Thursday, jurors examined the bashed boat that now sits at FWC’s North Miami office, which is now evidence against Pino.

That was the first time jurors were able to see the boat and spent less than an hour examining the damage from the fatal crash up close before returning to court for day four of testimony.

On the stand was FWC Lt. Manuel Pomares, part of the dive team that documented the wreckage and collected evidence the day after the crash.

The state showed underwater video captured with GoPro of the boat upside down and damage visible.

Prosecutors also presented pieces of the channel marker and boat recovered as evidence.

The final evidence jurors saw Thursday was a video that recreated the path prosecutors said the boat took that day.

Friday is the last day of trial for the week, It is scheduled to resume Monday.

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