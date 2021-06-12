NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a boating accident in Biscayne Bay near North Miami and Bay Harbor Islands that sent another man to the hospital.

Daniel Nodarse was charged Saturday with boating under the influence.

Investigators said the suspect and a group of friends were out on the water near Northeast 123rd Street and North Bayshore Drive when the victim was injured by a boat’s propeller, just before 4:45 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the 34-year-old man suffered a foot injury so severe that he was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

7News on Friday spoke with one of the passengers on board the boat.

When asked if his friend is OK, a man said, “We think so, yeah.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.