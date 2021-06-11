NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after a boating accident in North Miami’s Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northeast 123rd Street and North Bayshore Drive just before 4:45 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the accident wasn’t a boat crash or a person overboard, but a man getting injured by the boat’s propeller.

The 34-year-old victim sustained traumatic injuries and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

7News cameras captured the moment the man was rushed to the hospital with a bandaged foot.

Rescue officials said the occupants who were on board the vessel were uncooperative and combative, which prompted Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and North Miami Police officers to respond.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the occupants of the vessel could be seen sitting on the grassy area along the seawall located near 125th Street.

7News spoke with one of the passengers on board the boat.

When asked if his friend is OK, a man said, “We think so, yeah.”

Aerial views also showed a blood trail on the side of the boat.

When asked how it happened, the friend who was on board the boat replied, “I don’t even know. We’re still trying to know.”

The boat was later towed away from the scene.

