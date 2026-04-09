NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - As fierce winds swept through South Florida, 7News cameras spotted a boat washed up along the seawall.

The boat was bobbing up and down in the choppy waters of Biscayne Bay, with no one on board.

This comes as fierce weather has occurred across South Florida since Tuesday. Meteorologists say the wet weather is expected through Thursday.

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