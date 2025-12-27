MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out on a boat at the Miami Beach Marina Saturday.

The fire broke out at the Miami Beach Marina at 300 Alton Road, with smoke covering the area.

Miami Beach Fire officials stated that crews from the Miami Beach Fire Department are working to put out the fire, with the call being received at 8:10 a.m. City of Miami Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire rescue teams are also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and under investigation by officials.

