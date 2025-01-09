HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist was fatally struck in Hialeah Gardens by a car while attempting to cross the street.

The collision happened Thursday morning near Okeechobee Road and Northwest 87th Avenue.

According to FHP, a white Honda was traveling west on Okeechobee Road, approaching Northwest 87th Avenue when it the victim as he was attempting to cross the intersection.

The bicyclist died at the scene from his injuries.

7Skyforce hovered above the tragic scene where the mangled bike was seen in the roadway along with the victim’s body covered by a tarp.

A portion of the car’s windshield was shattered and it’s front-bumper sustained damaged from the impact.

The driver remained on scene and appeared to be cooperating with troopers.

This investigation is on-going.

Westbound lanes of Okeechobee Road is closed and traffic is being diverted onto Northwest 87th Avenue.

