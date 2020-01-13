Belen Jesuit Prep alumnus Minsal-Ruiz ordained to priesthood

MIAMI (WSVN) - The South Florida Catholic community came together for a special ceremony this weekend.

Julio Minsal-Ruiz, an alumnus of Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, was ordained to the priesthood in downtown Miami, Saturday.

Of the over 50 priests that attended from around the world, many were local Jesuits.

They had the opportunity to snap a picture with the newly ordained Father Minsal-Ruiz.

