FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida school districts have received “A” grades from the Florida Department of Education.

Broward County Public Schools received an “A” grade for the third year in a row based on academic performance.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools also received an “A.”

Broward school district officials held a news conference Tuesday where they celebrated the achievement.

“It is proof that academic excellence has become the standard at Broward County Public Schools,” said BCPS Vice Chair Dr. Jeff Holness.

Officials also discussed the district’s continued focus on academic excellence, teaching, learning and preparing for a successful new school year.

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