MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Barry University Fire Academy receives training with real emergency vehicles as students prepare to fill gaps left by South Florida retirees.

“I am very, very proud — humbled — and very proud of leading this college into the next century, training and really graduating our next first responders,” said Executive Dean for the College of Health Professions & Medical Sciences Dr. Eneida Roldan.

Barry has acquired a real emergency fire engine, a tool that the university said is vital for their commitment to real-world emergency service education.

“The truck behind me is a center piece of education,” said Academy of Service Director Frank Galgano. “We actually have to have these trucks on site, so these fires simulate the real thing.”

Barry claims it fills the need for emergency workforce members, as retirees exceed the new hires in South Florida.

“You need firefighters, if we are at a deficit then people won’t get response times fast enough and it’s going to affect the community.” said Barry Fire Program student Esabella Martinez.

They aim to produce highly skilled graduates that become trained professionals ready to serve communities and save lives.

“Barry was my way to fire academy and getting into this experience,” said Martinez. “It’s honestly a great academy, it shows you a lot and how diverse they are and open and willing to help people. It’s an amazing academy.”

Barry is the only university in the country to offer a full continuum of emergency services training through its College of Health Professions and Sciences.

