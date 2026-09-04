SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bare-knuckle fighter previously arrested after scaling a Miami high-rise is back behind bars, accused of stealing more than $100,000 in luxury goods and firearms from a West Miami-Dade home.

Peter Alexander Peraza was arrested Thursday after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives executed a search warrant at his home.

According to an arrest report, Peraza burglarized a home on June 27 and stole several luxury handbags, jewelry and two firearms, including a Glock .45-caliber handgun and a Taurus 9mm handgun.

Investigators estimated the stolen property was worth about $103,600.

Police said the burglar also caused approximately $7,500 in property damage before fleeing.

Surveillance video captured the burglary and showed identifiable clothing and characteristics, according to investigators.

On Thursday, MDSO’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at Peraza’s residence.

During the search, detectives said they recovered one of the stolen firearms, luxury bags taken during the burglary and clothing matching what was worn during the break-in.

Investigators also said they discovered suspected cannabis and THC cartridges, prompting them to obtain another search warrant.

According to the arrest report, detectives recovered about 635 grams of suspected cannabis, 5 pounds of suspected THC wax, 4 grams of suspected psilocybin and more than 7,000 grams of suspected liquid THC products.

He faces charges including armed burglary, first-degree grand theft, two counts of grand theft of a firearm, criminal mischief, multiple drug possession charges and resisting an officer without violence.

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