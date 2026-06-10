SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby flamingo made it’s debut at Zoo Miami.

The Caribbean flamingo hatched over the weekend at the zoo after it’s egg was incubated for 28 days.

The chick is eating well under the care of zoo staff, and is walking each day.

Once it has developed its feathers and can eat on it’s own, it will be introduced into the flock.

In a show of support for the campaign to name the flamingo the state bird of Florida, the baby flamingo was given the name “Florida.”

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