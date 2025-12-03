COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - The aviation company Archer revealed its plan to change transportation across some of the nation’s fastest growing regions with air taxis — and they include South Florida cities.

On Wednesday, Archer announced its proposed air taxi network for Florida, including Miami, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale.

Archer’s aircraft “Midnight” would let people beat the traffic by simply taking to the skies.

Melissa McCaffrey is the Head of Government Affairs at Archer Aviation.

“It would be short-distance flights, very appealing to folks that really – the goal is to get their time back. So nobody enjoys sitting in traffic,” she said.

Midnight has the potential to replace 60- to 90-minute commutes on the ground with 10 to 20 minutes in the air.

“This actually can really serve communities. Over time, I think you’re gonna see that, beyond the usual case of going to and from an airport, to serve folks who may not have access to an airport,” McCaffrey said.

Archer is working with different companies and real estate partners to get existing helipads ready and build specialized airports for the air taxis.

“We are including things like Apogee Golf Club and Hard Rock, so exciting things you want to do to get your time back instead of sitting in traffic,” she said.

The company said that what makes Midnight unique is that it is incredibly quiet.

“We are able to operate in areas that don’t necessarily have aviation, and then folks that would like to utilize this service will be able to do so. There is also zero emissions,” McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey highlighted that Midnight is incredibly safe.

“Even if everything were to fail, which is incredibly unlikely, you’re still able to land safely off the wing as you would in an emergency landing on a regular airplane,” she said.

The company is in the last stages of the certification process with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Archer is working on getting a price point for the air ride where it is comparable to a regular ridesharing experience like a taxi or Uber.

