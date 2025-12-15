MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the woman who was found dead inside of a freezer at a Dollar Tree in Miami.

Miami Police said 32-year-old doctor Helen Garay Sanchez was found by an employee at the store located in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood at 968 Southwest Eighth Street, Sunday morning.

“I would never believe, in a Dollar Tree, you would find a dead body in the Dollar Tree. I’m totally in shock,” said shopper Margarita Puig.

“I never heard of something like that in my life,” said another shopper.

According to investigators, the 32-year-old, from Nicaragua, entered the store just before it closed Saturday night then went to the employees only area where she got into the freezer.

An employee found her body inside around 8 a.m. the following day.

Loved ones gathered outside the store as investigators worked to piece together what happened leading up to Garay Sanchez’s death.

A spokesperson for Dollar Tree released a statement:

“We are aware of this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the individual’s family and loved ones. We are cooperating fully with the authorities at this time.”

Friends and family have now set up a GoFundMe page asking for help to return Garay Sanchez back to Nicaragua to be laid to rest.

In her GoFundMe, her family says: “Beyond her profession, she was a loving mother to two children.” Loved ones also said Garay will be “remembered for her strength, warmth and unwavering love for her family.”

If you would like to donate to support Garay’s family, click here.

