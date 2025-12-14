MIAMI (WSVN) - MIAMI (WSVN) – The body of an unknown deceased woman was found inside a freezer at a Dollar Tree in Little Havana.

According to the Miami Dade Police Department, an employee reported that the woman was found inside the business.

Units arrived on the scene and blocked off the area. Miami PD officials are investigating the incident as an Unclassified Death.

The victim’s identity is still unknown, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.