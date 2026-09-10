NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two juveniles were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in a possible hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident took place in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 117th Street on Wednesday night.

7News cameras captured debris on the ground, including an e-bike, as well as Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews on the scene beginning their investigation.

The victims were seen being put on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital.

Cameras also captured a distraught woman being held back by a person at the scene.

A witness told 7News that the vehicle kept going, then stopped at the other side of the block, then looked at the juveniles before driving off. That information has not been confirmed by deputies.

The conditions of the two victims are unknown, but MDSO officials are expected to release further information soon.

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