SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami’s legendary spokesperson Ron Magill may be retiring, but his commitment to animals continues with a very specific goal in mind.

The 66-year-old joined the county payroll in 1979, and for decades, he’s enjoyed fame from his frequent TV appearances promoting the zoo — usually with an animal sidekick in tow.

One of Magill’s most iconic moments was taking photos of flamingos huddled in a zoo bathroom as they prepared for 1992’s Hurricane Andrew.

The birds survived, and put Magill on the map.

“When you get paid to do things, to do things that people pay to do, I almost look at that as a scam, and that’s how I felt pretty much most of my career, you know?” he said. “When I’m in Africa, working with cheetahs in conservation, when I’m in the middle of a Panamanian rainforest, sitting in the nest of a happy eagle, and I’m getting paid to do that?”

As a county employee, Magill couldn’t speak out about making the flamingo the state bird of Florida. In retirement, he said, the gloves are off, and that’s his new mission.

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