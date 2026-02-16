SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After decades of dedication, the face and voice of Zoo Miami is calling it a career.

In a video message released Sunday, Ron Magill said he is ready to retire.

“Hi, everyone. In the words of Rafiki, from one of my favorite movies, ‘The Lion King,’ it is time,” he said.

It’s a bittersweet announcement for South Floridians who cherished Magill as a wildlife icon and renowned conservationist.

“After 46 years of an extraordinary journey, with deep gratitude and heartfelt reflection, I announce my retirement from Zoo Miami,” said Magill in his video.

Magill served as wildlife expert and communications director for Zoo Miami for nearly half a century. He told 7News the move is about nothing more than enjoying the fruits of his labor.

“Don’t wait till you’re too old to enjoy the things that you worked for,” he said. “I want to be able to travel with my wife, I want to be able to do things while I still can.”

The 65-year-old received an outpouring of love via social media that celebrated his many career achievements, from fiercely protecting wildlife to teaching children about animals.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s statement reads in part:

“Through his work at Zoo Miami, he did more than introduce us to animals. Ron helped us understand wildlife, respect it, and care about protecting it.”

A spokesperson with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida echoing that sentiment, writing:

“How do you quantify all the hope, strength, and joy he brought – often when it was needed the most – to the lives of the critically-ill children and families we serve? Ron’s passion for kids, animals, and our mission made any day with him at Zoo Miami one that would be remembered for a lifetime.”

On Sunday, zoogoers reacted to Magill’s announcement.

“He does a lot of great things. The zoo has really stepped up while he’s been here — all the different charity events he does here and the different events he does to raise money for the zoo,” Brad Scudder, a decades-long South Florida resident. “He’s been a great inspiration to this area, and I’m sorry to see him go.”

Magill is not going far, though. He is set to remain active as a goodwill ambassador and conservation liaison for the Zoo Miami Foundation.

“I will never be able to say thank you enough to this community, and I hope that I can continue, through the foundation, to fight for conservation, to fight for wildlife and to unite the community,” he said.

Magill said his last official day as the zoo’s communications director will be May 10.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.