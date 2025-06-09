MIAMI (WSVN) - Those in need of rent relief in Miami-Dade County could soon receive some help.
Residents will have an opportunity to apply for assistance in apartments participating in the Project-Based Voucher program.
The program makes certain rental units affordable for low-income tenants.
Applications open online on Monday at 8 a.m. and close on June 20.
People without computer access may apply at the following public libraries:
- The Main Library in downtown, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami
- North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens
- Westchester Regional Library, 9445 Coral Way, Miami
- Miami Beach Regional Library, 227 22nd St. Miami Beach
Naranja Library, 14850 SW 280th St., Homestead
- Various Community Resource Centers throughout the county.
For a link to the application, click here.
