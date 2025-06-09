MIAMI (WSVN) - Those in need of rent relief in Miami-Dade County could soon receive some help.

Residents will have an opportunity to apply for assistance in apartments participating in the Project-Based Voucher program.

The program makes certain rental units affordable for low-income tenants.

Applications open online on Monday at 8 a.m. and close on June 20.

People without computer access may apply at the following public libraries:

The Main Library in downtown, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami

North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens

Westchester Regional Library, 9445 Coral Way, Miami

Miami Beach Regional Library, 227 22nd St. Miami Beach

Naranja Library, 14850 SW 280th St., Homestead

