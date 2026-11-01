MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - American Airlines flights are set to resume to Haiti on Sunday morning, starting with a special flight at Miami International Airport.

The flight to Cap-Haïtien is set to take off at 10 a.m. with an all Haitian crew.

The occassion marks the first time in two years that a major United States airline is allowed to fly to the country.

While flights are banned into and out of Port-au-Prince, Miami-Dade County leaders and airport officials are set to celebrate the return to Cap-Haïtien with a special ceremony at the airport.

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