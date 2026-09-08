MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have given the all clear at Miami International Airport after a suspicious item led deputies to evacuate part of a terminal.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the item was located in Concourse D, Tuesday morning.

As a precaution, deputies evacuated gates D30 to D41 and the surrounding areas, including the Concourse D Skytrain and the Transportation Security Administration’s checkpoint 4.

At around 10:40 a.m., deputies gave the all clear, and the areas that were evacuated have begun to reopen.

Nevertheless, officials advise travelers to allow extra time when heading to the airport.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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